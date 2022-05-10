SEA Games 31 opening ceremony expected to make strong impression
The opening ceremony of SEA Games 31, which will take place on May 12 night at My Dinh National Stadium, will depict a beautiful, friendly and hospitable Vietnam.
The opening of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will take place on May 12 night at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The opening ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will take place on May 12 night at My Dinh National Stadium, will depict a beautiful, friendly and hospitable Vietnam, which is striving, together with other ASEAN member countries, to grow stronger after the COVID-19 pandemic.
That is the aim of the ceremony, said Do Dinh Hong, Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and Vice Chairman of the Sub-Committee for SEA Games 31’s opening and closing ceremonies.
After a parade and a hoisting ceremony of the national flag of Vietnam and the flags of ASEAN and SEA Games 31, 11 outstanding Vietnamese athletes will carry the torch and light the Games cauldron, followed by a three-chapter show.
The first chapter, themed “Friendly Vietnam” will feature the unique cultural identity of Vietnam as well as the hospitality and friendliness that the country offers to people from all countries in the region and the world.
Do Dinh Hong, Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and Vice Chairman of the Sub-Committee for SEA Games 31’s opening and closing ceremonies, speaks at a press briefing on May 10. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, the second chapter will highlight a “Strong Southeast Asia”, with the message that the strength of a connected ASEAN community will bring the bloc a strong position in the world.
The third and last chapter will have the theme of “Shining Southeast Asia,” reflecting the strength from the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and other ASEAN member countries for a strong community and rising role of the association in the world arena.
A highlight of the event will be the use of state-of-the-art technologies, including mapping, augmented reality - AR, and extended reality – EX, among others.
Notably, the symbols of 40 sports will be displayed using the Dong Ho folk painting art, a traditional craft of Vietnam, through graphic images.
The show will be rounded off with an enticing ensemble performance of the Games’ official song “Let’s shine”, which will gather popular Vietnamese musical artists, the saola mascot, 110 dancers, and 250 athletes. The song by composer Huy Tuan is about the people born with a mission to strive for new summits and leave behind difficulties on their journeys by passion and extraordinary efforts, and with support from friends. They together shine in the welcoming and hospitable atmosphere of host Vietnam.
Director Huy Tuan said that a special version of “Lets’ shine” for SEA Games 31’s opening ceremony will be presented at the event, bringing a nice surprise to audience. Famous Vietnamese singers will perform the song with saola mascot, the symbols of Vietnam's 54 ethnic groups and 11 Southeast Asian countries.
Earlier, the song’s MV was introduced to the public via SEA Games 31’s official channels.
Tran Ly Ly, Acting Director of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s department of performing arts and the general director of the opening ceremony, said that the organising committee has had only two months to prepare for the ceremony.
Competitions in the framework of SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia,” are taking place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities until May 23./.
