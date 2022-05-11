A highlight of the ceremony will be the use of state-of-the-art technologies, including mapping, augmented reality, and extended reality, among others.



Notably, the symbols of the 40 sports held at the Games will be displayed in the style of Vietnam’s traditional Dong Ho folk painting art.



The final session of the ceremony has the theme “Shining Southeast Asia”, and reflects the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries forming a strong regional community and a rising role for the bloc on the world stage.



Mapping, augmented reality, and extended reality are the latest in visual technologies and have been used at major sporting events worldwide in recent times.



With the latest in visual technologies, the opening ceremony is expected to wow spectators./.

VNA