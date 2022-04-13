An overview of track for cycling event at Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – A delegation of the 31st Southeast Asia (SEA) Games Organising Committee, led by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, had a working session with the People’s Committee of Hoa Binh province, focusing on preparations for the cycling competition.



Nguyen Van Toan, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the province's SEA Games organising board, said the preparations have been almost completed.



In order to have the best infrastructure for the competition, the provincial administration has directed relevant agencies to upgrade the track and conduct regular inspections to ensure the event takes place successfully and safely, he said.



While appreciating the province's preparations for the events, Cuong asked the provincial administration to promptly finish such infrastructure as the starting area and racetrack barriers.





A delegation of SEA Games 31 Organising Committee meets Vietnamese athletes who are with training in Hoa Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

The province has coordinated with the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee, including the Technical Sub-Committee, to reach an agreement on the detailed plan and scenario, inspect the competition venue as well as facilities and vehicles to ensure that they meet the professional requirements.



Hoa Binh will host mountain biking from May 14-17 and road cycling from May 19-22, with the participation of about 400 athletes and officials.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expect to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.