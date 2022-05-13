A Vietnamese athlete is practising. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Pétanque events within the ongoing SEA Games 31 kicked off in Hanoi after an opening ceremony on May 13.



A total of 98 athletes from six nations – host Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Malaysia – are set to join knockout matches, lasting 20 minutes each.



The matches are conducted in accordance with the statutes of the Asian Boules Sport Confederation. Throughout May 13, taking place are qualifying quarterfinals, semi-finals and the final matches among participating squads, with medals awarded in the afternoon.



Vietnam sent 19 athletes, including 10 males, to the events.



The 31st edition is the 10th time the sport have been included in the SEA Games competition programme since 2001./.