At the handover ceremony (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn

Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 11,000 COVID-19 test kits donated by Pharmacity to serve the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) were handed over to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi at a ceremony on April 19.



Speaking at the handover ceremony, Vice President of the municipal VFF Committee Nguyen Sy Truong said the pandemic in Hanoi has been basically control thanks to the involvement of the whole political system, people and businesses.



Authorised agencies of Hanoi have made the best preparations, including the COVID-19 prevention and control work, for SEA Games 31 which will take place in the capital city from May 12-23, he said.



Truong expressed the hope that Pharmacity will have chances continue to contribute to the pandemic prevention work and social welfare activities in Hanoi in the coming time.



Addressing the event, northern regional Sales Manager of Pharmacity Padua Herald Lescano said the firm wishes to accompany the municipal Department of Health in this event./.