SEA Games 31: Philipines to create favourable conditions for its athletes
Jann Mari Nayre of the Phillipines (right) vs Chew Zhe Yu Clarence of Singapore at the 31st SEA Games’ table tennis competition. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Favourable conditions will be created for Philippine athletes so they can focus on their competitions and get the best results at the ongoing31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), Commissioner Ramon Fernandez of the Philippine Sports Commission has said.
“We are ready to receive our athletes and coaches and extend the assistance they need once they arrive here,” Fernandez, the country’s chef de mission to the Games, was quoted by the Philippine Daily Inquirer as saying.
The Philippine delegation to SEA Games 31 comprises 193 athletes, coaches, officials, and members of the media.
Among them, there are many outstanding athletes including world champion gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo, SEA Games hurdler Eric Shawn Cray ,and tennis star Alex Eala.
Yulo claimed two gold medals and five silvers, making him the Philippine with the most significant hoard of medals back in SEA Games 30 in Manila.
The Philippine-American Cray is set to defend his 400m hurdles title while the 16-year-old Eala, attending for the national team in the Games for the first time, is the No. 2 junior player in the world.
Many other athletes are expected to bring gold medals for the Philippines at the tournament./.