SEA Games 31: Philippine newspaper impressed with Vietnamese welcome for Efren Reyes
Efren Reyes (L) and Thai billiard player Suriya Suwannasingh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Efren Reyes got the rock-star treatment on May 16 at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), where he advanced to the semifinals of the men’s one-cushion carom singles on the same day at Ha Dong Gymnasium in Hanoi, according to a Philippines sports website spin.ph.
An article titled “Efren 'Bata' Reyes gets rock-star treatment in Vietnam” on the website said Reyes beat Thailand’s Suriya Suwannasingh 65-58 and secured at least a bronze medal to the delight of an animated Vietnamese crowd who packed the venue just to see the Filipino pool legend in action.
Reyes, 68, was later mobbed with by Vietnamese billiards fans outside the venue who wanted a selfie, autograph, or even just to see the billiards legend in the flesh, the article said
Shortly after the match, Reyes' Thai opponent, match officials and even members of the television crew sought selfie moments with the Filipino legend, it added.
In an interview with Vietnamese media, Reyes shared the reason he competes in the men’s one-cushion and three-cushion carom singles at SEA Games 31 even though his forte is the snooker.
Most of the carom players in the Philippines have passed away, while only few young players love the carom category, he said.
Reyes said he highly valued his Vietnamese opponent Tran Quyet Chien in the upcoming men’s three-cushion carom singles event at SEA Games 31.
During his career, the Filipino legend has won more than 70 international titles and was the first player to win world titles in two different events./.