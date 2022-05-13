Culture - Sports Golf tournament at SEA Games 31 begins A total of 55 golfers from nine countries on May 13 began competing at SEA Games 31 in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, according to the Organising Committee.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam wins two more golds in rowing Vietnam pocketed two more gold medals in women’s rowing events held in Thuy Nguyen district, the northern city of Hai Phong, on May 13 as part of the ongoing SEA Games 31.