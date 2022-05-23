SEA Games 31: Philippines placed fourth in tally
The Philippines ended their last day at SEA Games 31 hosted by in Vietnam at 4th place in the tally with a total of 52 gold, 70 silver, and 10 bronze medals.
“This is a very successful campaign,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino as quoted by the news site inquirer.net in an article.
He also mentioned previous SEA Games editions in 2015 and 2017 when the Philippine team was only in 6th place.
Meanwhile, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chair Butch Ramirez noted the gold medals won by young athletes, such as archers Pia Elizabeth Bidaure, Gabrielle Monica Bidaure and Phoebe Amistoso, and weightlifter Vanessa Sarno, who could serve as building blocks for the country’s bid in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Athletes should be trained early so they can develop and flourish in international competitions such as the Southeast Asian Games, said Ramirez.
Also according to the article by inquirer.net, the most shocking thing for the Philippine sports delegation at SEA Games 31 was the failure of its men's basketball team, which has won 18 titles before. This defeat ended the record of the squad earning 13 gold medals at 13 SEA Games editions./.