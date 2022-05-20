Philippine players cheer after wining the men's four event (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Philippine and Singaporean teams, surpassing those from five other regional countries, have topped the men's and women’s four



On May 19, the Philippine players obtained 5,275 points for a gold medal in the men’s four competition, with the silver and bronze medals presented to their Malaysian and Singapore rivals.



On the same day, the women’s four event saw an outstanding performance of the Singaporean gold medalist team, who secured 5,059 points in total. Players of Malaysia and Indonesia respectively earned 4,951 and 4,843 points for the second and third places.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.



It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.