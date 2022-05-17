Merwin Matheiu Tan of the Philippines (centre) wins a gold medal with 1,292 points in the men’s singles bowling event at SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines and Singapore secured gold medals in the men's and women's singles bowling events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 16.

Merwin Matheiu Tan of the Philippines won the gold medal with 1,292 points in the men’s singles. The silver and bronze medals went to Yannaphon Larpapharat of Thailand and Ryan Leonard Lalisang of Indonesia.



In the women’s singles, bowler Cherie Tan Shi Hua of Singapore scored 1,236 points to clinch the gold. Sharon A Limansantoso of Indonesia came second and Tan Shi Hua’s teammate New Hui Fen took the bronze.



Twelve athletes from six countries, namely Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, participated in the bowling competitions.



Despite their efforts, Vietnamese bowlers failed to grab any medal. The women’s event saw Ha Dieu Huong and Nguyen Thi Huyen Thao finishing seventh and ninth, respectively./.