SEA Games 31: Philippines triumphs in triathlon competitions
The men’s and women’s triathlon competitions of SEA Games 31 began in Ha Long city of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh on May 14, seeing the participation of athletes from seven countries.
Fernando Tan Casares and Andrew Remonino of the Philippines win the gold and silver in the men's individual category. (Photo: VNA)
Fernando Tan Casares and Andrew Remonino of the Philippines won the gold and silver in the men’s individual category, clocking 1:56:57 and 1:59:16, respectively.
Ronald Bintang Setiawan of Indonesia claimed the bronze medal.
Lam Quang Nhat of host Vietnam, who was the gold medallist in the men’s 1,500m in swimming of SEA Games in 2013 and 2015 and switched to triathlon recently, finished first in the first three rounds but was overtaken in the fourth one.
Similarly in the women’s individual event, the Philippine athletes showed their strength with Marion Mangrobang and Raven Alcoseba coming first and third.
Indonesian athlete Inge Prasetyo bagged silver.
A medal award ceremony was held in the morning of the same day.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.