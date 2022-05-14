Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam win golds in running, rowing, wushu Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh on May 14 won the first gold in athletics at the 31st SEA Games on May 14, the second official day of competition, at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium.

Culture - Sports Seventh Argentine Week in Hanoi "Celebrating our friendship" The Embassy of Argentina to Vietnam is organising the 7th edition of the Argentine Week in Hanoi under the slogan "Celebrating our friendship" from May 23-28, aiming to continue bringing Argentina closer to Vietnam and its peoples through political dialogue, trade and culture.