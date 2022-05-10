Players of the teams vie for the ball (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Philippines obtained a 5-0 victory over Cambodia in the first match of Group A in the women’s football at SEA Games 31 held in Quang Ninh north-eastern province on May 9.

Isabella Flaniga gave the Philippines the lead in the 27th minute.

The Philippine players continued their dominance in the second half and scored four more goals. They are among the favourites to win the gold medal at this year’s SEA Games and recently booked a berth at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

As Indonesia had withdrawn, Group A pools Cambodia, the Philippines and the hosts Vietnam. The teams will play in a round robin format to decide two qualifying for semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Group B comprises Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Singapore.

Fixtures in the group stage will be held from May 9 to 15. Semi-finals and final are slated for May 18 and 21, respectively.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.