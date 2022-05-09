Videos SEA Games 31 media center opens The Media Press Centre and the International Broadcasting Convention for the 31st Southeast Asian Games officially opened at the National Convention Centre on May 9.

Videos Quality accommodation arranged for SEA Games athletes Prestigious hotels around Hanoi will host delegations of officials, athletes, and international media attending SEA Games 31. In other host localities, hotels are also ready to welcome visitors.

Videos First SEA Games medal for Vietnam comes Ngo Phuong Mai became the first medalist for Vietnam at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games in the country after winning a bronze medal in diving on May 8.