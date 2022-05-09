SEA Games 31: Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam’s aspirations for victory
A photo exhibition themed "Khat vong chien thang” (Aspirations for victory) opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on May 9 as part of activities to welcome the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Jointly organised by the information and communications sub-committee for SEA Games 31 and Vietnam News Agency (VNA), the event features 500 photos selected from thousands of those archived at the VNA which spotlight outstanding Vietnamese athletes through nine editions of the regional event, from SEA Games 22 in 2003 to SEA Games 30 in 2019.
The photos clearly depict the bravery, confidence and determination of athletes who tried their best to make outstanding achievements, contributing to improving the position of Vietnam's sports in the regional and international arenas.
The most recent series highlighting SEA Games 30 held in the Philippines in 2019, where Vietnam surpassed expectations by finishing second overall with 98 gold, 85 silver and 105 bronze medals, just behind the Philippines. At the event, for the first time, Vietnam won gold in the men's football.
The photos aim to introduce Vietnam – a country that has been constantly developing with the desire to conquer new heights in sports, to regional and international friends.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger Southeast Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 nearby cities and provinces from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports, SEA Games 31 is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam has registered 965 athletes, including 534 men and 431 women, who are set to compete in all 40 sports at the Games, striving to win 140 gold, 77 silver and 71 bronze medals and secure the top place./.