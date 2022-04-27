Videos SEA Games 31 medal sets made public The Organising Committee of SEA Games 31 said the designs of medals to be awarded during the SEA Games 31 have been completed, and the manufacture of the medals has begun.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition in HCM City celebrates National Reunification Day A photo exhibition is underway along four streets in Ho Chi Minh city’s district 1 to celebrate the 47th anniversary of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day.

Culture - Sports Animated film wins first prize in Film Pitching contest Truong Hoc Ma Mut (The Mammoth School), an animated film, has won first prize at the Film Pitching contest jointly organised by the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the Motion Picture Association of America (MPA).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Table tennis competitions to take place from 10am to 10pm Table tennis competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games will take place from 10am to 10pm at Hai Duong Gymnasium in the northern province of Hai Duong, according to the SEA Games 31 Organising Committee.