SEA Games 31: Phu Tho ensures power supply for men’s football competitions
Viet Tri Stadium (Photo: VNA)Phu Tho (VNA) – The Phu Tho Power Company (PC Phu Tho) said that it has invested billions of VND in upgrading the electricity transmission system and prepare backup plans to ensure power supply to men's football competitions at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at Viet Tri Stadium.
As scheduled, Phu Tho will host competitions in Group A from May 6-21. If the Vietnamese U23 team come first or second, they will play the semi-final match at Viet Tri Stadium.
According to PC Phu Tho, along with over 4.6 billion VND (200,278 USD) allocated by the Northern Power Corporation, the company has spent additional nearly 4 billion VND on the work.
So far, the firm has finished some works serving the competitions, including renewing transmission lines for a 1,000kVA transformer station at Phu Tho Gymnasium, upgrading 21 stations, and putting nine others into operation to avoid overload.
At the same time, it has installed five power generators with total capacity of 1,850kVA serving the lighting system at the stadium as well as training venues of football teams.
Meanwhile, the Phong Chau 9 transformer’s capacity has been increased from 320kVA to 400kVA, ensuring power supply to the football ground at the Vietnam Paper Corporation.
PC Phu Tho Director Nguyen Quang Vinh said that the company has also checked the power systems at hotels hosting players and members of organising committee and prepare backup plans.
As summer comes, power demand in Viet Tri, the capital city of Phu Tho, has increased considerably. In the first quarter of this year, commercial power production of Phu Tho rose 15 percent year on year.
Vinh advised local residents to use electricity economically, especially during the days football matches take place, thus preventing possible incidents and contributing to the success of the games./.