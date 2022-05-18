At the press conference in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Press conferences were held on May 18 in Phu Tho and Nam Dinh provinces prior to the semi-final matches in the men’s football of the ongoing SEA Games 31 scheduled for May 19.

Coach of Malaysia Brad Maloney highly valued their Vietnamese rivals and underlined that Malaysian players will do their utmost in the official time of the upcoming game.

Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo said the hosts will secure victory if they are able to pull solid defence and capitalise on the chances, adding that the players are in good form.

The Vietnam-Malaysia match will kick off at 7pm on May 19 in Phu Tho province’s Viet Tri Stadium.

Meanwhile, at the conference in Nam Dinh, Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong said his team aims to enter the final as its players improved after every match.

Indonesia coach Shin Tae-yong (centre) address the conference in Nam Dinh. (Photo: VNA)

He added that only one Indonesian footballer will not be able to play for the match.

Defender Asnawi Mangkualam will miss the match as he received two yellow cards in the group stage. To fill the position of Asnawi, Ilham Rio Fahmi is believed to be an option.

Another player, Saddil Ramdani, will arrive in Vietnam on May 18, coach Shin Tae-yong said on the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) official website.

For his part, coach Alexander Polking said Thailand will do their utmost to fulfil the target of qualifying for the final and winning the gold medal.

He said one of the team’s advantages is that it has gotten accustomed to Thien Truong Stadium and thanked football fans in Nam Dinh province for their support for the teams.

The match will kick off at 4pm on May 19 at Thien Truong Stadium, admission is free./.