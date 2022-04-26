A corner of Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Party Committee of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has directed agencies and units serving the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to consider organising sightseeing programmes for sports delegations in order to help athletes and coaches enjoy an interesting experience in the locality.



During the Games, Quang Ninh will host the events of beach handball, chess, women’s football, indoor volleyball, Chinese chess, beach volleyball, and triathlon, which are slated from May 6-22 with the participation of over 1,400 athletes.



Provincial authorities have been demanded to pay attention to well preparing facilities and equipment serving SEA Games 31 and other works to ensure social security and order and traffic safety.



Relevant communication campaigns to promote local tourism have been also promoted.



According to Dinh Huu Chung, vice director of Tuan Chau Group – the host of beach volleyball and handball, and triathlon events, the preparation at the Tuan Chau international tourism site in Ha Long city has been basically completed.



This is an opportunity for Tuan Chau in particular and Quang Ninh in general to promote unique and impressive tourism products to international friends, he said.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.