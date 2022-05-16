SEA Games 31: Runner Nguyen Thi Huyen wins ninth SEA Games gold medal
Nguyen Thi Huyen, the top female runner in Vietnam, won gold in the women’s 400m race on May 15 at the ongoing SEA Games 31.
Runners Nguyen Thi Huyen (836) and Quach Thi Lan of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
This is the ninth gold medal that Huyen has brought home in four times competing at this largest regional sporting event.
She still has a chance to add the 10th gold to her collection of gold medals at SEA Games in the final 400m hurdles race.
The 29-year-old woman from Nam Dinh, surprised Vietnamese fans at the 30th SEA Games three years ago when claiming two gold medals just three months after returning to training following giving birth./