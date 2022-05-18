SEA Games 31: Singapore grabs first medal in 400m hurdles event since 1969
Singaporean runner Calvin Quek won a bronze medal in the men’s 400m hurdles race at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 17 – the first medal in for the Singaporean athletics team in the category since 1969.
Singaporean runner Calvin Quek (Photo: Straitstimes)Hanoi (VNA) – Singaporean runner Calvin Quek won a bronze medal in the men’s 400m hurdles race at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 17 – the first medal in for the Singaporean athletics team in the category since 1969.
With a time of 51.19 seconds, Calvin Quek broke his national record.
Calvin’s "breakthrough" achievement at SEA Games 31 is remarkable because when he started working with current coach Luis Cunha in August 2021, his best result was only 53.65 seconds.
After six months of training under the Portuguese coach’s guidance, Calvin set a new national record of Singapore with a time of 51.73 seconds.
Calvin said the achievement is a great honour for him, expressing the hope that his triumph can inspire young athletes to take part in the 400m hurdles competition.
The Singaporean athletics team had pocketed one gold, two silver and four bronze medals at the Games by the end of May 17./.