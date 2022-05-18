SEA Games 31: Singaporean kayaker repeats miracle after 7 years
Seven years after becoming Singapore's first canoeing gold medallist at the 28th SEA Games on home turf in 2015, Lucas Teo won the men's kayak single 1,000m race at the ongoing SEA Games 31st in Hai Phong on May 18.
Teo, 31, completed the race in 3 mins and 51.501 secs, leaving far behind six other competitors. Maizir Riyondra of Indonesia and Methasit Sitthipharat of Thailand finished second and third within 3 mins 56.446 secs and 3 mins 58.278 secs, respectively
Teo bagged a silver medal in the same event and a bronze in the men's kayak four 1,000m team event at SEA Games 26 hosted by Indonesia in 2011.
From the sport, Singapore captured seven gold and five silver medals at SEA Game 28./.