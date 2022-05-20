SEA Games 31: Singaporean sets record in men’s 50m freestyle swimming
Singapore’s Teong Tzen Wei (Photo: straitstimes)Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore’s Teong Tzen Wei on May 19 set a record in Southeast Asia in the men’s 50m freestyle swimming after finishing first at a time of 21.93 seconds at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam’s Hanoi capital.
Earlier, Teong also broke the SEA Games record in the men’s 50m butterfly.
On the last competition day of swimming at SEA Games 31 – May 19, Singapore secured four gold medals, raising the total to 21. This result helped the country rank first in the medal table of the sport.
The country was followed by host Vietnam with 11 golds and Thailand with four golds./.