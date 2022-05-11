SEA Games 31: Singapore’s dancesport star eager to return to Hanoi
Although this is the first time participating in a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Singaporean dancesport star Chelsy Tsan feels quite familiar as this Games is held in Hanoi.
It is understandable as in 2019, within the framework of the CK Open International DanceSport Championships held in Hanoi, Chelsy brought home seven medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze, in solo events.
While Chelsy competed in a solo event in her previous trip to the Vietnamese capital, she will be able to lean on familial support this time.
She will be joined by her elder brother Gary, 21, at the Games where the duo will compete in the Latin dance in cha cha cha, paso doble and jive on May 15.
Gary, a part-time ballet school administrator, made his Games bow in the Philippines in 2019 when he won a bronze medal in the paso doble.
Dancesport will consist of 12 events this time, including six each in the Standard and Latin disciplines.
The 31st SEA Games, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.