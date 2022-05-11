World SEA Games to light up Hanoi after COVID-19 delay: AFP The 31st Southeast Asian Games will officially open in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on May 12 after months of COVID-19 delay, reported AFP in a story entitled “SEA Games to light up Hanoi after COVID-19 delay” on May 10.

World SEA Games 31: Laos change tactics before football match against Malaysia After losing 1-4 to Cambodia in the second match at the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31) on May 9, the U23 football team of Laos plans to change their tactics and promote the teamwork spirit before the match against tough rivals Malaysia on May 11.

World Malaysian PM congratulates SEA Games 31 medalists Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated his country's medalists at the ongoing SEA Games 31 in a Facebook post, saying their achievement was a good start for the national athletes.

World SEA Games 31: Cambodia expects kickboxing medal chances Cambodian kickboxers have made a good start to their medal campaign at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.