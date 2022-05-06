A stamp collection featuring Vietnam's strong sport has been released to welcome SEA Games 31 . (Photo: vnpost.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - A new stamp collection has been released to welcome the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will be held in Vietnam from May 12-23.



The collection, issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications, includes four 32mm by 43mm stamp designs and a 80mm by 100mm miniature sheet illustrating Vietnam’s strong sports of track and field, shooting, swimming, gymnastics and football.



The stamps are designed by painters Tran The Vinh and Nguyen Du of the Vietnam Post Corporation.



The artists used graphic design methods to develop their colourful and beautiful collection, which describes the strength, agility and fierce competitiveness of the athletes.



The stamp background features the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) symbol, reflecting the solidarity of the regional countries which are on the way to prosperity and development.



Images of the 31st SEA Games’ logo and mascot are permitted to use by the Games’ Organising Committee while images of sports and characters painted on the stamps are agreed upon by authorised agencies and athletes.



The collection will be made available from May 12, 2022 to December 31, 2023./.