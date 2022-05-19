SEA Games 31: Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang shines with two more golds for Vietnam on May 19
Nguyen Huy Hoang comes first in men's 200m butterfly (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Beyond expectations, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang earned two more gold medals for Vietnam on May 19 – also the last competition day of swimming at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
In the men’s 800m freestyle, Vietnam’s No.1 swimmer finished first with a time of 7 minutes and 57.65 seconds. Meanwhile, his teammate Nguyen Huu Kim Son secured the silver medal with 8 minutes and 4.23 seconds.
Thirty minutes later, Hoang surprised all when coming first in the men’s 200m butterfly which is not his forte.
At this Games, Hoang personally pocketed four gold medals and contributed to the victory of the Vietnamese team in the men’s 4x100m relay.
The Vietnamese swimming team won a total of 11 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals, ranking second in the medal table. The Singaporean team ranks first in this sport, with 21 golds, 11 silvers and 12 bronzes./.