SEA Games 31: Tennis gold medalists found
Philippine tennis players Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey pocketed the men’s doubles gold after getting the best of fellow Philippines Jeson Patrombon and Francis Casey Alcantara on May 21 during the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi from Indonesia (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) - Philippine tennis players Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey pocketed the men’s doubles gold after getting the best of fellow Philippines Jeson Patrombon and Francis Casey Alcantara on May 21 during the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The bronze in the event went to two pairs from Vietnam.
In the women’s individual event, the final match was between Anchisa Chanta and Luksika Kumkhum, both from Thailand. Luksika Kumkhum beat Anchisa Chanta 2-1 to win gold. The bronze medal was shared by Vietnam’s Chanelle Van Nguyen and Alexander Eala from the Philippines.
Earlier on May 20, in the mixed doubles event, the pair of Christopher Rungkat and Aldila Sutjiadi from Indonesia defeated Thai pair Pruchya Isarò and Patcharin Cheapchandej to win gold.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is underway in Vietnam from May 12 – 23 in 12 cities and provinces. The regional biennial event welcomes almost 10,000 coaches, officials, and athletes who are competing in 40 sports./.