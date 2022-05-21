Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: two more gold medals for Vietnam in canoeing/kayak events Vietnam secured two more gold medals in two canoeing events held in Hai Phong city on May 21, raising the total number of gold medals of the host in this sport at SEA Games 31 to eight.

