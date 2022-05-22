SEA Games 31: Thai media comment on Vietnam’s win in women’s football final
The media in Thailand ran many articles on the women’s football final between their country and hosts Vietnam at SEA Games 31 on May 21.
Vietnamese (in red) and Thai players vie for the ball at the final on May 21. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam won over Thailand 1- 0 in the match, freshly following which State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent their congratulations to the team.
In its story, the Daily News said the final, held on Cam Pha Stadium of Quang Ninh province, was a game between equally talented teams, but Vietnam were in the lead thanks to a goal by Huynh Nhu at the 59th minute to grab the gold medal.
The newspaper also mentioned the Vietnamese team’s top place in the region for seven times, including golds at three consecutive SEA Games. Meanwhile, Thailand earned the silver medal for straight three times and the gold at the region’s biggest sporting event for five times.
Siam Sports reported despite encouragement from Nuanphan Lamsam, nicknamed “Madam Pang” - manager of Thailand’s football teams, who promised bonuses for the female footballers if they won the final, they once again failed to defeat Vietnamese rivals.
Therefore, the men’s football final on May 22 will be a chance for Thailand to “recover the debt” from Vietnam, according to Siam Sports.
Covering the match, Thairath cited Thailand’s coach Miyo Okatomo as saying that prior to the final, she had told her players about the enthusiastic atmosphere created by Vietnamese fans, and that they needed to keep calm.
This game revealed many things they need to improve, especially the situation leading to their loss, she said, noting that the Thai team had created many goal-scoring chances but failed to grasp.
It was now the time for his team to return to Thailand and focus on preparing for coming tournaments, including the World Cup play-offs, she added./.
