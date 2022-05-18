The men's and women's sepak takraw teams of Thailand tours Hanoi with double-decker bus on May 18. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The men’s and women’s sepak takraw teams of Thailand attending the ongoing SEA Games 31, comprising of over 30 members, toured Hanoi capital with double-decker bus on May 18.

Thailand had won gold medals in the men’s and women’s team regu events at the ongoing regional sporting event, while the hosts Vietnam earned a bronze in the men’s team regu and a silver in the women’s category.

The bus took the Thai delegation to famous tourist destinations in Hanoi such as the Hanoi Opera House, Ba Dinh Square, and Thang Long Imperial Citadel.

During the ‘Hanoi City Tour’, the delegation enjoyed a 30-minute sightseeing at the Temple of Literature special national relic.

Head coach of the men’s sepak takraw team Veeras Na Nongkhai said this is the first time that he has travelled to Hanoi, hailing the city’s landscapes and people’s cordiality.

Head of the sepak takraw delegation of Thailand Pairoj Archarungroj said this is the first time for him and many Thai athletes to experience the double-decker bus tour as Bangkok has yet to launch such services.

He also praised Vietnamese and Hanoi cuisine, adding that he wants to travel to the country with his family in the future.

Competitions of the sepak takraw at SEA Games 31 are being held at Hoang Mai Gymnasium in the district of the same name in Hanoi from May 11 to 21.

The ongoing ‘Hanoi City Tour’, free of charge for all delegates, including athletes, coaches and foreign reporters of SEA Games 31 throughout May, is among tourism products of the capital city serving the biennial regional sporting event.

It is arranged by the Hanoi Transport Corporation. The buses, running between 9am and 5pm every day, can be identified with the Games’ logo and the line ‘Official bus tour for SEA Games 31’.

The service is the first of its kind in the capital. The buses carry passengers through 25 streets and have 15 stops at key local tourist destinations such as the Hanoi Opera House, St. Joseph's Cathedral, Hanoi Flag Tower, President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, Hoa Lo Prison, and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum.

The vehicles are also equipped audio guides in 10 languages and operate every hour.

Travel companies in Hanoi have organised 28 tours for coaches, athletes and guests to the Games, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The tours have been arranged to fit in with the guests’ schedules, and focus on the cultural, historical and architectural values of Hanoi, along with scenic spots and ancient villages on the city’s outskirts.

Tourism companies are also offering trips to Ninh Binh, Sa Pa and Mai Chau, and Vietravel Tourism Company is selling tickets to the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.