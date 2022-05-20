SEA Games 31: Thailand, Malaysia top golf individual, team events
Thai and Malaysian players have won gold medals in different golf competitions within the ongoing SEA Games 31.
At the award ceremony of the men's team event (Photo: VNA)Vinh Phuc (VNA) –
In the women's team event, Thailand was placed first, followed Malaysia and the Philippines.
In the men's team event, Malaysia earned the gold medal, with Thailand bagging silver and Indonesia bronze.
In the men’s individual, Ervin Chang of Malaysia took the lead, with the silver and bronze medals presented to Amadeus Susanto Christian of Indonesia and Weerawish Narkprachar of Thailand, respectively.
In the women’s individual, Thai golfer Natthakritta Vongtaveelap won the gold medal. Aloysa Mabutas Margiela Atienza of Singapore came second and Jeneath Wong of Malaysia third.
SEA Games 31golf competitions took place in the northern province of Vinh Phuc from May 13-18 with the participation of 55 players from nine countries. Host Vietnam sent seven athletes to the events./.