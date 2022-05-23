SEA Games 31: Thailand take golds in singles badminton
Badminton players from Thailand brought home golds in the men’s and women’s singles at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Bac Giang province on May 22.
Thailand's Badminton player Phittayaporn Chaiwan (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Badminton players from Thailand brought home golds in the men’s and women’s singles at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Bac Giang province on May 22.
In the women’s, the gold went to Pornpawee Chochuwong. Her teammate Phittayaporn Chaiwan pocketed the silver. Meanwhile, Putri Kusuma Wardani and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia both won the bronze.
Kunlavut Vitidsarn also from Thailand bagged the gold in the men’s singles. The silver came to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore. Vietnam’s Nguyen Tien Minh and Singapore’s Jia Heng Jason shared the bronze.
Chen Tang Jie-Peck and Yen Wei from Malaysia secured the gold in the mixed doubles. Their rivals from Malaysia - Hoo Pang Ron and Cheah Yee See – fetched the silver, and two duos - Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari; and Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso, from Indonesia, got the bronze.
Indonesian athletes also shone in the women’s doubles, with the gold claimed by Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Benyata Aimsaard and Nuntakrn Aimsaard pocketed the silver and Insyirah Khan and Zhi Rui Benrnice Lim (Singapores), and Cheah Yee See and Cheng Su Hui (Malaysia) shared the bronze.
In the men’s doubles, two others from Indonesia - Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin triumphed. They were followed by Pramudya Kusuma Wardana and Yeremia Erich YocheYacob Rambitan from Indonesia.
Do Tuan Duc and Pham Hong Nam from Vietnam and another pair from Singapore - Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Yew took the bronze.
Earlier on May 17, hosts Vietnam won another bronze in the women’s team after defeating competitors from Malaysia.
With the three bronzes, Vietnam surpassed the target of 1-2 medals at the regional sport event./.