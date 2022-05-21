SEA Games 31: Thailand win men’s futsal title
Muhammad Osamanmusa (C) opens the score for Thailand in the 2nd minute of the match (Photo:VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) - Thailand beat host Vietnam 2-0 in the final match of men’s futsal and took the gold medal in the sport at SEA Games 31 on May 20.
Muhammad Osamanmusa opened the score for Thailand in the 2nd minute of the match.
In the 10th minute of the match, Peerapat Kaewwilai broke Vietnam's net again, bringing the 2nd goal for Thailand, setting a 2-0 score in the first half.
In the second half, with the enthusiastic support of thousands of spectators, the Vietnamese futsal players intensified their attacks and created many scoring opportunities, but they all failed to get the ball into Thailand's net.
The Thai side created a lot of pressure for Vietnamese players but no more goals were scored in the second half. The match ended with a score of 2 - 0 in favour of Thailand.
The silver medal of the men’s futsal event belonged to Indonesia. Vietnam bagged the bronze medal in this event./.