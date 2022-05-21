Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Tennis gold medalists found Philippine tennis players Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey pocketed the men’s doubles gold after getting the best of fellow Philippines Jeson Patrombon and Francis Casey Alcantara on May 21 during the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese female weightlifter sets three new SEA Games records Along with securing a gold medal, Vietnam’s weightlifter Pham Thi Hong Thanh set three new records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in the women's 64kg event on May 21 during SEA Games 31.

Culture - Sports Communication work succeeds in popularizing SEA Games 31 Communication work has brought information about SEA Games 31 to both domestic and international sport fans in real time and spread positive messages about the regional sporting event.