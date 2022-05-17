SEA Games 31: Three Vietnamese players enter semi-finals of individual rapid chess
Grandmaster Le Quang Liem (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Three Vietnamese players have entered semi-finals of the individual rapid chess competition at SEA Games 31, but grandmaster Le Quang Liem was not among them.
The qualifying matches of games 1 to 5 of the individual rapid chess competition took place at the Quang Ninh Exhibition of Planning and Expo Centre on May 16. Four Vietnamese players competed in the event.
In the women’s category, two players Pham Le Thao Nguyen and Bach Ngoc Thuy Duong each had three wins and two draws, earning 4 points, and ranked 1st and 2nd respectively on the chart.
In the men’s category, Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son had three draws and two wins, with 3.5 points. However, Liem won only two matches, lost in two other and drew one, earning only 2.5 points;
Thus, Thao Nguyen, Thuy Duong, and Truong Son reached the semi-finals.
On May 17, the players will continue with the semi-finals and finals of the individual rapid chess competition./.