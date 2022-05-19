Pham Thi Hong Le secured a gold medal in women's 10,000m run with a time of 35:36:33 minutes. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Female Vietnamese runners fetched two more gold medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 18.

Runner Pham Thi Hong Le, a national record holder, secured the first gold for Vietnam after surpassing her teammate Lo Thi Thanh and other five rivals from Singapore, Myanmar and Timor Leste. Thanh clinched a bronze.



Le finished a 10,000m event with a time of 35:36:33 minutes.



The Vietnamese team comprising Hoang Thi Ngoc, Quach Thi Lan, Nguyen Thi Hang and Nguyen Thi Huyen won a gold medal in 4x400m women's relay. They finished in 3:37:99 minutes to top the event. The silver and bronze medals were presented to the Philippine and Thai teams with 3:42:90 and 3:43:26 minutes, respectively.



The Vietnamese team also won a bronze in 4x400m men’s relay.



Track and field competitions at the Games take place at My Dinh National Stadium from May 14 to 19, with 47 sets of medals.



With the two gold medals secured on May 18, the Vietnamese track and field team has obtained 19 golds in total, exceeding the target set forth for the Games.



The team set a goal of winning 15-17 gold medals and retaining the top position at this year’s tournament.



At the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019, the team collected 16 golds, 12 silvers and 10 bronzes, taking the top position. It was followed by Thailand (12 golds) and the Philippines (11 golds)./.

