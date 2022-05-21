SEA Games 31: two more gold medals for Vietnam in canoeing/kayak events
Vietnam secured two more gold medals in two canoeing events held in Hai Phong city on May 21, raising the total number of gold medals of the host in this sport at SEA Games 31 to eight.
Truong Thi Phuong, Nguyen Thi Huong, Diep Thi Huong and Nguyen Thi Ngan defeated Indonesian opponents in the women’s 500m quadruples final with a time of 1:54 seconds to take the gold medal.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Huong once again brought glory to the country, finishing first in the women’s 200m singles final with a time of 49 seconds.
Vietnamese female rowers also performed well at the the women’s kayak 500m quadruples and the women’s canoeing 200m quadruples, pocketing two more silver medals on the same day.
After five days of competition, the Vietnamese canoeing/kayak team brought home eight golds, five silvers and two bronzes.
Meanwhile, their countrymen in rowing earned eight golds, 6 silvers and two bronzes, all surpassing the targets set before the event./.