Chu Duc Thang Dat (blue) champions the men’s 60kg after convincingly defeating Lao opponent Sithisane Soukphaxay in the final. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese judo fighters had a successful day on May 20 as the team bagged two gold and one silver medals on the third day of SEA Games 31.



Chu Duc Thang Dat championed the men’s 60kg after convincingly defeating Lao opponent Sithisane Soukphaxay in the final held at Hanoi’s Hoai Duc Gymnasium.



Dat told reporters after the competition that he is happy to bring glory to his nation, for the coaching board, his team and family.



It is the first gold medal he has ever won, he said, adding that SEA Games 31 is also the first international tournament he has competed in.



The other gold went to Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy who claimed a victory over the Philippines’ Pabulayan Khrizzie in the final of the women’s 52kg. Thuy cried tears of joy as she was declared the winner.



Truong Hoang Phuc was outlasted by Nakano Shugen from the Philippines in the men’s 66kg, receiving a silver.



Head coach Nguyen Duy Khanh said his team is pinning higher hopes on the May 21 bouts.



The men’s 55kg, and women’s 45kg and 48kg events will be held on May 21./.