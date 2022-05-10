Indonesia players celebrate after scoring the second goal against Timor Leste at SEA Games 31 at Viet Tri Stadium in northern Phu Tho province on May 10. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – U23 Indonesia defeated Timor Leste 4-1 on May 10 in the qualifying round of group A men’s football at SEA Games 31.



Striker Egy Maulana Vikri flicked the ball into the net of Timor Leste, opening the score for his team in the 16th minute. The Indonesian players continued to put pressure on their opponents, but they failed to score any more goals in the first half.



The Indonesian team continued to dominate the game in the second half and scored the second and third goals in the first and 58th minute.



Meanwhile, U23 Timor Teste chose to play defensively and counterattack. And it proved to be effective as player No. 10 Mouzinho de lima score a goal in the 68th minute, shortening the score to 1-3.



The Indonesia U23s counter-attacked quickly and raised the score to 4-1 in the 76th minute.



Both teams had some opportunities to score in the remaining time of the match but neither side succeeded. /.