SEA Games 31: U23 Laos resolve to get three points in match against Cambodia
After being held to 2-2 draw in a game with U23 Singapore, the national U23 football team of Laos is gearing up to win in the match against Cambodia on May 9 as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
U23 football team of Laos were held to 2-2 draw against U23 Singapore. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – After being held to 2-2 draw in a game with U23 Singapore, the national U23 football team of Laos is gearing up to win in the match against Cambodia on May 9 as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Laos’ Vientiane Times newspaper reported that despite the result, local fans were satisfied with the performance of the team in the match against Singapore.
It said that the team plan to arrange a more solid defense in the match against U23 Cambodia on May 9, with a high resolve for a victory, or at least a draw. U23 Laos must not lose if it wants to go further in SEA Games 31.
Laos's upcoming matches in Group B are not likely to be easy as it will face strong rivals of Malaysia and Thailand on May 11 and May 16, respectively.
According to Vientiane Times, U23 Laos hope to enter the semi-final, and even the final round. The Lao Football Federation has promised a reward of 100 million kip (nearly 8,000 USD), plus bonuses, for each win./.