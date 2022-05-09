U23 Myanmar beat U23 Timor Leste 3-2 (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Myanmar’s U23 team gained three points after winning Timor Leste 3-2 in a match on May 8 at Viet Tri Stadium, the northern province of Phu Tho, in the framework of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Myanmar led 2-0 in the first half of the match. However, Timor Leste showed strong resilience and balanced the game by scoring two goals in the second half.



Aung Wunna Soe became the hero of U23 Myanmar after he scored a decisive goal in the last seconds of the extra-time to help his team snatch a 3-2 win over U23 Timor Leste.



Earlier, Timor Leste lost 0-4 against the Philippines during their game on May 6.



Timor Leste will face U23 Indonesia on May 10 and U23 Vietnam on May 15/.