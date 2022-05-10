U23 Myanmar players celebrate after scoring the third goal. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – U23 Myanmar beat the Philippines 3-2 on May 10 to top group A at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) men’s football.



U23 Myanmar got the first goal just in the second minute thanks to midfielder Win Naing Tun. The Myanmar players continued to put pressure on their Philippine opponents and scored another goal in the 20th minute, but it was denied due to an offside.



With good physical strength and techniques, U23 Philippines leveled the score by Beic Hervas in the 34th minute.



Two minutes later, the Philippines enjoyed a penalty to increase the score to 2-1 due to an error of their Myanmar opponent.



The match ended 3-2 after U23 Myanmar got their second and the third goals in the 51st and 53rd minutes of the match.

With six points after two matches, U23 Myanmar officially won a ticket to the semi-finals. They will play Vietnam on May 13./.