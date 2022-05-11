World SEA Games 31: “Golden hopes" for Thai sports delegation Thailand has sent 819 athletes to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam, which will officially begin on May 12, the Bangkok Post reported, and named some of the top athletes in the delegation.

World RoK airlines increase flights to Vietnam Authorities of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungbuk province, about 105 km south of Seoul capital, have said they will promote the resumption of international flights at Cheongju International Airport, including direct ones to Vietnam.

World SEA Games 31: Singapore’s dancesport star eager to return to Hanoi Although this is the first time participating in a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Singaporean dancesport star Chelsy Tsan feels quite familiar as this Games is held in Hanoi.