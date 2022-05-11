SEA Games 31: U23 Thailand receive bonus after win over Singapore
Nualphan Lamsam, manager of the men's U23 team of Thailand, has given a bonus to the players after their 5-0 win over Singapore at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.
Nualphan, nicknamed "Madam Pang" by the Thai media, met and presented gifts to each member of the squad. She also gave a birthday gift to defender Jonathan Khemdee on May 9.
Thailand earned three points after a comfortable 5-0 victory over Singapore in the second match of Group B at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 9.
Thailand had most of the chances in the first half, none of which found the net until the last minute from the penalty spot.
Thailand dominated in the second half to boost their goal difference ahead of their final group game./.