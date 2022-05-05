Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: 300 volunteers to support sports delegations in Quang Ninh The northern province of Quang Ninh, one of the 12 localities hosting the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), has mobilised more than 300 volunteers to support sport delegations attending the biggest regional sports event.

Culture - Sports Hanoi ready for SEA Games 31: Official Hanoi has completed preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games which will open in a week, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.

Videos Deputy PM inspects SEA Games preparations in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for Organising the 31st SEA Games, on May 3 inspected the preparation for the regional sports games in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces.