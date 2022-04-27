SEA Games 31 unveils medals
The Organising Committee of SEA Games 31 said the designs of medals to be awarded during the SEA Games 31 have been completed, and the manufacture of the medals has begun.
VNA
Vietnam’s Human Development Index (HDI) advanced to 0.706 in 2020 from 0.682 in 2016, enabling the country to join the High Human Development group, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
Revered by Hanoians, Long Bien Bridge is living historical evidence of the courage of the capital throughout the ups and downs of the 20th century.
“For a Stronger South East Asia” has been chosen as the official motto of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games (ASEAN Para Games 11), with the international events set to be hosted by the nation this year.
Vietnam possesses an array of intangible cultural heritages that have been recognized by UNESCO.
There are few places where tigers have as many names as in Vietnam. That proves the important position of the tiger in the cultural life of the people.
For the first time, Vietnam has five culinary world records recognised by both the World Records Union (WorldKings) and the World Records Association (WRA).