Culture - Sports Vietnam attends online meeting on preparations for Army Games A Vietnamese delegation on April 22 joined the 2nd online conference on preparations for the 2022 Army Games, which was hosted by the Russian Ministry of Defence.

Culture - Sports Sa Pa Summer Festival 2022 kicked off The Sa Pa Summer Festival 2022 has been kicked off by the People’s Committee of Sa Pa township in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Localities give finishing touches to preparation for hosting sports events Vice Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet made an inspection tour of localities that will host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to have a deeper look into their preparations for the largest regional sports event.