SEA Games 31: Upgrading work at My Dinh Stadium completes by 95 percent
The working team inspects venues for water sports (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A working team from the Vietnam Sports Administration on April 24 inspected the preparations for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) at My Dinh National Stadium.
The capital city will host the opening and closing ceremonies, along with 20 sports at the largest regional sports event.
Apart from the football field, and racing course for track and field competitions as well as functional rooms inside the stadium, the team also examined venues for water sports, training and competition places for weightlifting, bodybuilding, pétanque, and fencing, as well as indoor and outdoor press centres.
Le Thi Hoang Yen, Vice Director of the Vietnam Sports Centre. said that the preparations have completed by 95 percent, and the remaining work is being sped up. She added more inspections will be conducted to ensure the preparations finish as scheduled.
Upgrading work at My Dinh Stadium has completed by 95 percent (Photo: VNA)The working team will continue to check the facilities serving the SEA Games 31 at other places hosting sports events across Hanoi in following days.
The 31st SEA Games is slated for May 12 - 23, featuring 40 sports with 526 categories.
It will take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, namely Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Hai Phong, Phu Tho, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Vinh Phuc./.