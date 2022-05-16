Kurash wrestler To Thi Trang left an indelible mark on SEA Games 31 in becoming the first Vietnamese to bag a gold medal.



In fencing, Vu Thanh An continued to reaffirm his title of “King of Swords” in Southeast Asia by defeating his Thai opponent in the final of the men’s individual sabre event, bringing home his 6th SEA Games gold medal.



After a long absence, Vietnam Wushu’s biggest gold medal hope, Duong Thuy Vi, returned to secure two golds in the women’s jianshu and giangshu.



Each medal is made from the athletes’ blood, sweat, and tears in overcoming their limits and challenges.



All have created stories that make fans admire them and remember forever the spirit of representing the country./.

VNA