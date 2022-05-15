SEA Games 31: Vietnam bag silver in women's team tennis
Vietnam on May 15 claimed a silver medal in tennis after losing to Thailand in the finals of the women’s team event at the ongoing SEA Games 31.
Vietnamese tennis player Chanelle Van Nguyen faces Thailand's Kumkhum Luksika in the finals of the women's team event on May 15. (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) -
The Vietnamese women’s team suffered a 0-2 loss at the Hanaka Paris Ocean Park tennis court complex in Tu Son city, the northern province of Bac Ninh to finish second. They were followed by the Philippines and Indonesia in third place.
In the first match, Savanna Ly Nguyen, a silver medalist at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines, was defeated 0-2 by Chanta Anchisa from Thailand, who possessed strength and good techniques.
The second match saw Chanelle Van Nguyen, Vietnam’s highest world-ranked tennis player, facing Thailand’s Kumkhum Luksika. After losing 1-6 to the Thai rival in the opening round, the Vietnamese player recovered to win 6-0 in the second set. However, she was again outlasted 1-6 by Luksika in the third set, failing to make a comeback for the Vietnamese team overall./.