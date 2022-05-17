SEA Games 31: Vietnam bags 88 gold medals as of May 16
Vietnam has so far obtained 197 medals, including 88 golds, at the ongoing SEA Games 31, topping the tally and leaving other competitors far behind.
Three Vietnamese athletes after winning their gold medal in Taekwondo. (Photo: VNA)
On May 16 alone, Vietnamese athletes secured 20 gold medals, including five in Pencak Silat, four in athletics, four in Taekwondo, two in gymnastics, and two in swimming.
Meanwhile, cycling, fencing and shooting each won one gold medal on the day.
In addition, Vietnam has by May 16 earned a total of 54 silver and 55 bronze medals at the Games.
At the second place on the tally was Thailand with 36 gold medals, followed by the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, who secured 30, 24, 23, and 19 gold medals, respectively./.