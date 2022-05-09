Culture - Sports Vietnam women’s football team determined to defend title The women’s football team of Vietnam are aiming to defend their title at the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31, said coach Mai Duc Chung, according to the national SEA Games 31 organising committee.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Cambodia beats Laos 4-1 in Group B match Cambodia’s U23 men’s football team defeated their Lao rivals 4-1 in their second Group B match held at Nam Dinh’s Thien Truong Stadium on May 9 as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Videos SEA Games 31 media center opens The Media Press Centre and the International Broadcasting Convention for the 31st Southeast Asian Games officially opened at the National Convention Centre on May 9.