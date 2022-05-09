SEA Games 31: Vietnam beat Singapore 2-0 at men’s beach handball match
Vietnam gained their fourth win in a row in the men's beach handball tournament at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) after defeating Singapore on May 9 in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
The host won 2-0 over Singaporean players in the second match in Tuan Chau Island on the day.
As soon as the first half started, the Vietnamese players continuously attacked, and scored beautiful goals. They finished the first set with a 20-8 victory.
In the second half, the Singaporean team had beautiful attacks. However, the Vietnamese players, with their experience, repulsed the attacks of their rivals, launched counter-attacks to score goals.
Vietnamese players set up domination in both halves, ending the two sets at 20-8, and 17-14.
The Vietnamese beach handball players will meet the Philippines and Thailand again in the next matches. After four rounds, Vietnam has eight points, followed by the Philippines with six points.
If they win over the Philippines in the match on May 10, the Vietnamese team will win a gold medal at the regional sports event.
Earlier the first match of the day, with reasonable tactics and experience, the Filipino players won 2-1 over Thailand.
A day earlier, Vietnam grabbed their third consecutive win after defeating Thailand 2-1./.