Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Malaysia seal 2-1 comeback against Thailand Malaysia sealed a 2-1 comeback win against Thailand in their opening Group B match at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) held in Nam Dinh province on May 7.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Ethnic minority traditions promoted in cultural industry development As the Government continues to develop the country’s cultural industry, ethnic traditional values have been considered a valuable resource for building a diverse and unified Vietnamese identity.

Videos Hanoi citizens gear up for SEA Games 31 As host of the SEA Games 31 opening ceremony and many sports, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is making meticulous preparations for the region’s largest sporting event, which is now only a week away, to create a lasting impression on both domestic and international friends.