SEA Games 31: Vietnam clinch second win in men’s beach handball
Vietnam secured their second victory in the men’s beach handball of SEA Games 31 after winning 2-0 over the Philippines in Ha Long city of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh.
At the Vietnam-Philippines match (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) - Vietnam secured their second victory in the men’s beach handball of SEA Games 31 after winning 2-0 over the Philippines in Ha Long city of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh.
The hosts launched various attacks from the start of the May 7 game to beat their rivals 24-14 and 23-12.
Vietnam’s No.10 La Van Lon continued to be the top scorer, as he did during the team’s previous victory over Singapore.
Thailand on the same day defeated Singapore 2-0.
On May 8, Vietnam will face Thailand while Singapore will play the Philippines.
Four teams competing in the men’s beach handball are playing in a round-robin format to decide the eventual rankings.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.