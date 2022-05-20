The Vietnamese team competes at the final. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam bagged the silver medal in the women’s triples of petanque at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 19, the last competition day of the sport.

Cambodia won the gold after beating the hosts 13-11 at the final, while Laos and Thailand claimed the bronze medal.

Thailand were gold medallists in the men’s triples event, after a 13-1 victory over Cambodia at the final.

The Vietnamese petanque team brought home one gold, three silver and three bronze medals at SEA Games 31.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.