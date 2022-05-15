Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: GM Son grabs gold in standard chess Grandmaster (GM) Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son earned the first gold medal for Vietnamese chess on May 15 in the framework of the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam grabs gold medal in blitz chess Vietnam's Chinese chess team on May 15 secured an absolute victory in the team's blitz chess event, bringing home another gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Archers begin competitions in Hanoi Archers participating in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) began their performances at the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre in Nam Tu Liem district on May 15 morning.