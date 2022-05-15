SEA Games 31: Vietnam defeat Cambodia in opener of men’s beach volleyball
A men's beach volleyball game between Vietnam (in red) and Cambodia on May 15. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Vietnam won 2 - 1 over Cambodia in the opener of the men’s beach volleyball at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 15.
In the first two matches, Team Vietnam 2 beat Cambodia 2 - 0 but Team Vietnam 1 lost 0 - 2 to their Cambodian opponents, leading to a golden set where the hosts earned a 2 - 1 win.
Australian expert Adam Maskell of Vietnam held that the players’ performance was not bad, but they still lack experience and need more learning.
The same day, both the Philippines and Thailand secured 2 - 1 victories over Singapore and Malaysia, respectively.
The women’s beach volleyball games also kicked off at the Tuan Chau international tourism complex in Quang Ninh province later on May 15.
At SEA Games 31, the men’s events attract the participation of eight countries with 16 teams while the women’s six countries with 12 teams.
Vietnam targets bronze and silver medals for its male and female players at the region’s biggest sporting event./.