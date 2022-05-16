SEA Games 31: Vietnam enjoys good start in shooting
Vietnamese shooters secured a gold and one silver on May 16, the first competition day of shooting at the ongoing SEA Games 31.
Ha Minh Thanh wins a gold medal in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol. (Photo: VNA)
Ha Minh Thanh defeated his Malaysian opponent Hafiz Adzha to win gold in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol with 27 points.
Young shooter Phi Thanh Thao bagged a silver medal after scoring 246.2 points in the women’s 10m air rifle, only 0.8 point behind gold medallist Mubarokah of Indonesia in the final.
Preliminaries and finals of men’s 10m air rifle and 50m slow fire pistol are set to take place the next day.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.